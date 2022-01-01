Bellator 22

Not Available

Bellator XXII was a mixed martial arts event held by Bellator Fighting Championships. The event took place on Thursday, June 17, 2010 at Kansas City Power & Light District in Kansas City, Missouri.[1] The card featured the final tournament fight in the Welterweight division. The winner was crowned the Bellator season 2 Welterweight winner and will face the current Bellator Welterweight Champion Lyman Good sometime during season three. The event was distributed live in prime time by FOX Sports Net and its regional sports network affiliates.