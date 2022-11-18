Bellator 238 Budd vs. Cyberborg

Not Available

Bellator 238 takes place Saturday, and you can join us for a live video stream and official results beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. PT). The event takes place at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. The main card streams on DAZN following prelims on MMA Junkie. In the main event, women’s featherweight champion Julia Budd (13-2 MMA, 7-0 BMMA) takes on challenger and former UFC, Invicta and Strikeforce champ Cris Cyborg (21-2 MMA, 0-0 BMMA). In the co-feature, Adam Borics (14-0 MMA, 5-0 BMMA) meets Darrion Caldwell (13-3 MMA, 10-2 BMMA) in a quarterfinal bout in the ongoing featherweight grand prix.