2014

Belle

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 30th, 2014

Studio

Pinewood Studios

Period drama inspired by the life of Dido Elizabeth Belle. She was the illegitimate daughter of John Lindsay a Captain in the Royal Navy, stationed in the Caribbean with a Black woman named Maria Belle who bore him a daughter c. 1762. There has been a great deal of speculation about Maria Belle's status: whether enslaved, captured, free and so on. It is likely she was a slave aboard a captured Spanish ship.

Cast

Gugu Mbatha-RawDido Elizabeth Belle
Tom WilkinsonLord Mansfield
Miranda RichardsonLady Ashford
Penelope WiltonLady Mary Murray
Emily WatsonLady Mansfield
Sarah GadonLady Elizabeth Murray

