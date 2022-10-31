Belle's Tales of Friendship

Not Available

A group of children walk into Belle's bookstore eager to hear Belle's stories, as she is noted to be a great storyteller. Belle agrees to tell a story, but the gang also play games and learn some simple lessons about life. Belle narrates two classic Disney cartoons, The Three Little Pigs and Peter and the Wolf, while the children help Belle clean the bookstore. She also reads The Wise Little Hen and Morris the Midget Moose, but Shawn and Harmony will not help make chili for the group. Belle decides to throw a party for Mrs. Potts, who has been feeling depressed recently at the castle. Lumiere and Cogsworth attempt to help Belle, but they cannot decide on which flowers or cake to use, leading to rivalry. They later try to sabotage each other's attempts. Belle teaches the household objects that friendship is very important and the two patch up their differences. Mrs. Potts' party is a success and she is not depressed anymore.