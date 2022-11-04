Not Available

The movie examines the tumults in the lives of the people residing in the Belli Moda estate. Indira is the heiress of her father's estate, named Belli Moda. A young man, Mohan, is engaged to her and is desirous of owning the Belli Moda, once Indira's father passes away. Mohan returns from the US, only to discover that his fiancee's mother has died in labor, leaving behind a son - the new inheritor of Belli Moda. This shatters Mohan's dreams of the estate and he bitterly refuses to marry Indira. One day, Mohan meets with a car accident and is severely injured. He is nursed by Indira, and presently, Mohan falls truly in love with her and proposes for marriage. However, this time, Indira refuses to marry him and breaks his heart, for he only cared about her money.