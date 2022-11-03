Bello recuerdo

Back from vacation, Lucy, a school's music teacher, misses a boy. People say he will not return because he recently lost his father. She is very affected by his favorite student, so she decides to go to see him, finding the house in utter ruin. But chance makes Lucy forced to take the child and immediately found in him the son that was kidnapped years ago in America when she was a famous artist.
|Sara García
|Roberto Camardiel
|Antonio Gandía
|Félix Fernández
|Manuel de Juan
|Aníbal Vela
