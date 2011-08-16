2011

Beloved

  • Drama
  • Romance
  • Music

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 16th, 2011

Studio

Why Not Productions

From Paris in the 1960s to London in the first decade of the third millennium, Madeleine and her daughter Véra flit from one amorous adventure to the next, living for the moment and taking all the opportunities that life offers. But not every love affair is without its consequences, its upsets and its disappointments. As time goes by and gnaws away at one’s deepest feelings, love becomes a harder game to play...

Cast

Catherine DeneuveMadeleine
Ludivine SagnierMadeleine jeune
Louis GarrelClément
Miloš FormanJaromil
Paul SchneiderHenderson
Radivoje BukvićJaromil Jeune

View Full Cast >

Images