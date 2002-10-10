In the dark silence of the sea during World War II, the submarine U.S.S. Tiger Shark prowls on what should be a routine rescue mission. But for the shell-shocked crew, trapped together in the sub's narrow corridors and constricted spaces, this is about to become a journey into the sensory delusions, mental deceptions and runaway fear that lurk just below the surface of the ocean.
|Bruce Greenwood
|Brice
|Olivia Williams
|Claire
|Zach Galifianakis
|Weird Wally
|Scott Foley
|Coors
|Holt McCallany
|Loomis
|Nick Chinlund
|Chief
