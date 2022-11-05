Below the Border

Scully has forced Joe Collins who works on the Garcia ranch to give him information so his men can steal the family jewels. But the Rough Riders are on the job. Buck poses as a wanted outlaw to get into the gang, Tim as a cattle buyer, and Sandy is collecting information as the saloon janitor. As usual they pretend not to know each other. Written by Maurice Van Auken
|Buck Jones
|Marshal Buck Roberts
|Tim McCoy
|Marshal Tim McCall
|Raymond Hatton
|Marshal Sandy Hopkins
|Dennis Moore
|Joe Collins
|Charles King
|Steve Slade
|Eva Puig
|Aunt Maria
