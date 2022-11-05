Not Available

Below the Border

  • Western

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Monogram Pictures

Scully has forced Joe Collins who works on the Garcia ranch to give him information so his men can steal the family jewels. But the Rough Riders are on the job. Buck poses as a wanted outlaw to get into the gang, Tim as a cattle buyer, and Sandy is collecting information as the saloon janitor. As usual they pretend not to know each other. Written by Maurice Van Auken

Cast

Buck JonesMarshal Buck Roberts
Tim McCoyMarshal Tim McCall
Raymond HattonMarshal Sandy Hopkins
Dennis MooreJoe Collins
Charles KingSteve Slade
Eva PuigAunt Maria

