Below the Earth's Surface

A series of strange accidents plaguing a city located near the mine. Two people were pulled through the funnel, which formed after the collapse of tunnels under the lake. Geologist Nina Thiemann discovers that the mine tunnels are insecure and unstable. A woman with an expert in the field of explosions and a father, a former miner, descend into the ground, hoping that they will prevent catastrophe
|Liane Forestieri
|Nona Thiemann
|Henning Baum
|Georg Wiegand
|Oliver Stritzel
|Josef Rother
|Marco Girnth
|Thomas
|Horst-Günter Marx
|Dr. Schneider
|Ercan Durmaz
|Ali Uzun
