Below the Earth's Surface

  • Action
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

A series of strange accidents plaguing a city located near the mine. Two people were pulled through the funnel, which formed after the collapse of tunnels under the lake. Geologist Nina Thiemann discovers that the mine tunnels are insecure and unstable. A woman with an expert in the field of explosions and a father, a former miner, descend into the ground, hoping that they will prevent catastrophe

Cast

Liane ForestieriNona Thiemann
Henning BaumGeorg Wiegand
Oliver StritzelJosef Rother
Marco GirnthThomas
Horst-Günter MarxDr. Schneider
Ercan DurmazAli Uzun

