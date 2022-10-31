The film deals with the tragedy of the women survivors of the Srebrenica genocide, or rather, the consequences of the horrors they experienced - it is about women whose sole purpose in life is to locate the bones of their loved ones and give them a decent burial. Fifteen years later, they still want just one simple thing - the truth. As a contrast, the film deals with trivialities of modern living, obsessed with different reality shows...
|Sadžida Šetić
|Ruvejda
|Emina Muftic
|Zejna
|Jasna Diklić
|Fata
|Josip Pejaković
|Osman
|Redžinald Šimek
View Full Cast >