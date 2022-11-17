Ben and Holly\'s Little Kingdom Vol. 7: Ben and Holly\'s Christmas and other adventures

Not Available

Somewhere hidden amongst thorny brambles is a little kingdom of elves and fairies. Everyone who lives here is very, very small. The Little Kingdom is home to Princess Holly and her best friend Ben Elf. Holly is a young fairy who is still learning how to do magic properly. Ben is an elf and elves don't do magic, but they are very good at making things. Along with their friends, Ben and Holly have lots of magical fun and exciting adventures playing together in the Little Kingdom. Episodes include: 1) Ben and Holly's Christmas (1); 2) Ben and Holly's Christmas (2); 3) The Lost City; 4) Daisy and Poppy Go Bananas; 5) Hard Times; 6) Gaston To The Rescue; 7) The New Wand; 8) Honey Bees; 9) Miss Cookie's Nature Trail; and 10) Superheroes