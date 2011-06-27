BENEATH HILL 60 is the action packed story of Australia's cat-and-mouse underground mine warfare - one of the most misunderstood, misrepresented, and mystifying conflicts of WW I. It was secret struggle BENEATH the Western Front that combined daring engineering, technology and science. Few on the surface knew of the brave, claustrophobic and sometimes barbaric work of these tunnellers.
|Harrison Gilbertson
|Frank Tiffin
|Steve Le Marquand
|Sergeant Bill Fraser
|Gyton Grantley
|Norman Morris
|Alan Dukes
|Jim Sneddon
|Alex Thompson
|Walter Sneddon
|Warwick Young
|Percy Marsden
