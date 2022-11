Not Available

The island of Culebra, located off the coast of Puerto Rico, has one of the richest ecosystems in the Caribbean. Abundant mangroves, coral reefs and world renowned beaches, like Flamenco Beach, attract tourists from all over. Today, active munitions from WW2 pose a threat to people, wildlife, and the environment. Activists, fishermen, professors, and military personnel aim to prevent further irreparable damage to Culebra’s coral reefs.