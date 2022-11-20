Beranak Dalam Kubur The Movie

Not Available

Jessy (Adytia Putri), Jovan (Revand T Narya), Titaz (Dinda Kanya Dewi), Kaila (Shalvynne), and Brian (Siran), are medical students who are following observation program for anatomy practical in a hospital. They find a mortuary that is not used any longer. The empty mortuary actually hides a woman body. Since they entered the mortuary, they experience many mysterious terrors. It started with the awakening of a body in the anatomy room. The body changes into the women body that they find the empty mortuary.