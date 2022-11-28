Bernadette Peters: A Special Concert

Not Available

A benefit stream of an exclusive evening with a Broadway Legend, leading lady and three-time Tony Award recipient Bernadette Peters. Throughout the evening, get the scoop from Peters and Broadway and television star Michael Urie as they talk about the concert and share insider stories. The one-night-only benefit concert in support of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and Broadway Barks, originally performed at Broadway's Minskoff Theatre in 2009, features spectacular performances of songs by Stephen Sondheim, Rodgers & Hammerstein and more.