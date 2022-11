Not Available

Brecht′s 100th birthday is being celebrated on 10 February, 1998. A good enough opportunity to examine his life closely again. The film director Jutta Brueckner is mainly concerned here with the question of the kind of person Brecht was. We have known him until now as the brilliant author and theatre director, through his plays themselves; we also know him as the cultural flagship of the GDR along with his world-famous Berliner Ensemble.