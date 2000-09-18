2000

Best in Show

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 18th, 2000

Studio

Castle Rock Entertainment

The tension is palpable, the excitement is mounting and the heady scent of competition is in the air as hundreds of eager contestants from across America prepare to take part in what is undoubtedly one of the greatest events of their lives -- the Mayflower Dog Show. The canine contestants and their owners are as wondrously diverse as the great country that has bred them.

Cast

Jay BrazeauDr. Chuck Nelken
Parker PoseyMeg Swan
Michael HitchcockHamilton Swan
Catherine O'HaraCookie Fleck
Eugene LevyGerry Fleck
Bob BalabanDr. Theodore W. Millbank, III

