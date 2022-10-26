Best Seller

Hit man Cleve approaches writer/cop Dennis about a story for his next book: How Cleve made a living, working for one of the most powerful politicians in the country. To get the story right, they travel around the country to gather statements and evidence, while strong forces use any means they can to keep the story untold.
|James Woods
|Cleve
|Brian Dennehy
|Dennis Meechum
|Victoria Tennant
|Roberta Gillian
|Allison Balson
|Holly Meechum
|Paul Shenar
|David Madlock
|George Coe
|Graham
View Full Cast >