1987

Best Seller

  • Action
  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 24th, 1987

Studio

Orion Pictures

Hit man Cleve approaches writer/cop Dennis about a story for his next book: How Cleve made a living, working for one of the most powerful politicians in the country. To get the story right, they travel around the country to gather statements and evidence, while strong forces use any means they can to keep the story untold.

Cast

James WoodsCleve
Brian DennehyDennis Meechum
Victoria TennantRoberta Gillian
Allison BalsonHolly Meechum
Paul ShenarDavid Madlock
George CoeGraham

View Full Cast >

Images