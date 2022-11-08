Not Available

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off meets The Secret of My Success, as two crazy cousins try to outwit their boss and the mob, and take their best shot at becoming rich and famous, in Doug Lodato’s wacky Best Shots! Electronic laser guns, banana statues, scavenger hunts, flying beer and, of course, chicken pot pie with Cheeze Whiz are all part of this wild adventure, where no work and all play is the motto of the day! Join the denziens of Generation X for an all-out crazy adventure as Tom and Trip, two cousins with nothing in common but trouble, take their best shot at making a buck in the real world. When Tom’s banana kingpin uncle freezes his trust fund, he is forced to battle a corrupt boss and the mob just to get a paycheck. Meanwhile, Trip must devise a plan to win back his wayward girlfriend. But for Tom, whose cooking advice has always been “Heat, add Cheeze Whiz and eat,” it’s just another day.