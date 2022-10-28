Best Wishes from Missangertrask

Not Available

Nadja, a single girl living the big city life finds herself stressed out over the wish of having a child of her own as she realizes the biological clock is ticking. She is prepared to do almost anything to fulfill her dreams but finds out that the abortion laws are about to change. To qualify as a mum, within the next 30 days she has to find herself a husband. She already discovered that chances finding a husband willing to do this on such short notice are slim to none in the big city. Maybe it is easier on the countryside?