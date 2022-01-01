1990

Betsy's Wedding

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 21st, 1990

Studio

Betsy's Wedding

Offbeat fashion student Betsy Hopper and her straight-laced investment-banker fiancé, Dylan Walsh, just want an intimate little wedding reception, but Betsy's father, Eddie, a Long Island construction contractor, feels so threatened by Jake's rich WASP parents that he blows the ceremony up into a bank-breaking showpiece, sending his wife, Lola, into a financial panic.

Cast

Molly RingwaldBetsy Hopper
Joe PesciOscar Henner
Ally SheedyConnie Hopper
Samuel L. JacksonTaxi Dispatcher (Mickey)
Madeline KahnLola Harper
Anthony LaPagliaStevie Dee

