Betsy's Wedding

Offbeat fashion student Betsy Hopper and her straight-laced investment-banker fiancé, Dylan Walsh, just want an intimate little wedding reception, but Betsy's father, Eddie, a Long Island construction contractor, feels so threatened by Jake's rich WASP parents that he blows the ceremony up into a bank-breaking showpiece, sending his wife, Lola, into a financial panic.
|Molly Ringwald
|Betsy Hopper
|Joe Pesci
|Oscar Henner
|Ally Sheedy
|Connie Hopper
|Samuel L. Jackson
|Taxi Dispatcher (Mickey)
|Madeline Kahn
|Lola Harper
|Anthony LaPaglia
|Stevie Dee
