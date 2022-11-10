Better Off Dead...

Lane Meyer is obsessed with his girlfriend Beth and is crushed when she falls for the new captain of the ski team, Roy. After several failed suicide attempts, narrow escapes from the relentless paper boy, and nearly unbearable dinners at home with his crazy family, Lane finds a new love in French exchange student Monique Junot. Meanwhile, he must beat Roy on the slopes to regain his honor.
|John Cusack
|Lane Meyer
|David Ogden Stiers
|Al Meyer
|Kim Darby
|Jenny Meyer
|Demian Slade
|Johnny Gasparini
|Diane Franklin
|Monique Junot
|Curtis Armstrong
|Charles De Mar
View Full Cast >