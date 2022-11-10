1985

Better Off Dead...

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 10th, 1985

Studio

A&M Films

Lane Meyer is obsessed with his girlfriend Beth and is crushed when she falls for the new captain of the ski team, Roy. After several failed suicide attempts, narrow escapes from the relentless paper boy, and nearly unbearable dinners at home with his crazy family, Lane finds a new love in French exchange student Monique Junot. Meanwhile, he must beat Roy on the slopes to regain his honor.

Cast

John CusackLane Meyer
David Ogden StiersAl Meyer
Kim DarbyJenny Meyer
Demian SladeJohnny Gasparini
Diane FranklinMonique Junot
Curtis ArmstrongCharles De Mar

