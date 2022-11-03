Not Available

Between Tears and Laughter

  • Drama
  • History
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Fan Chia-soo is a kind-hearted student whose heart is captured by the sweet song of Shen Feng-hsien. However, he is not the only one who has eyes for Shen. The General's henchmen are also determined to present the songstress to their superior as a gift. Fan received help from an unexpected quarter to save the woman he loves.

Cast

Ivy Ling PoKwan Sau Chu
Guan ShanFan Jia Shu
Chen Yan-YanShian's mother
Wong HoKwan Shou Feng
Ou-Yang Sha-FeiHuang Yue Chin
Cheung Kwong-ChiuUncle San

