Between Tears and Laughter

Fan Chia-soo is a kind-hearted student whose heart is captured by the sweet song of Shen Feng-hsien. However, he is not the only one who has eyes for Shen. The General's henchmen are also determined to present the songstress to their superior as a gift. Fan received help from an unexpected quarter to save the woman he loves.
|Ivy Ling Po
|Kwan Sau Chu
|Guan Shan
|Fan Jia Shu
|Chen Yan-Yan
|Shian's mother
|Wong Ho
|Kwan Shou Feng
|Ou-Yang Sha-Fei
|Huang Yue Chin
|Cheung Kwong-Chiu
|Uncle San
