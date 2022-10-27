Between Walls

Not Available

An uninspired writer is trying to write a poem, but he is stuck between the walls of his home. All the negative energy around him materializes in black crows, which only his young daughter Mille seems to be able to see. Mille is innocent and open-minded and trying to discover her own creativity, and soon creates a little white bird, which fills her with joy. But her father subconsciously pro-jects his frustrations onto her, as he does not know the effect he has on his own surroundings.