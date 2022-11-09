Beverly Hills Cop II

Axel Foley is back and as funny as ever in this fast-paced sequel to the original smash hit. This time, the Detroit cop heads for the land of sunshine and palm trees to find out who shot police Captain Andrew Bogomil. Thanks to a couple of old friends, Axel's investigation uncovers a series of robberies masterminded by a heartless weapons kingpin, and the chase is on!
|Judge Reinhold
|Det. William \'Billy\' Rosewood
|John Ashton
|Det. Sgt. John Taggart
|Ronny Cox
|Capt./Chief Andrew Bogomil
|Paul Reiser
|Det. Jeffrey Friedman
|Gilbert R. Hill
|Insp. Douglas Todd
|Brigitte Nielsen
|Karla Fry
