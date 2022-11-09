Not Available

Beverly Hills Cop II

  • Action
  • Comedy
  • Crime

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Eddie Murphy Productions

Axel Foley is back and as funny as ever in this fast-paced sequel to the original smash hit. This time, the Detroit cop heads for the land of sunshine and palm trees to find out who shot police Captain Andrew Bogomil. Thanks to a couple of old friends, Axel's investigation uncovers a series of robberies masterminded by a heartless weapons kingpin, and the chase is on!

Cast

Judge ReinholdDet. William \'Billy\' Rosewood
John AshtonDet. Sgt. John Taggart
Ronny CoxCapt./Chief Andrew Bogomil
Paul ReiserDet. Jeffrey Friedman
Gilbert R. HillInsp. Douglas Todd
Brigitte NielsenKarla Fry

