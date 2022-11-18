Bewaffa Se Waffa

Not Available

Nagma's story takes viewer into past of Rukhsar & Nagma's friendly competition, Rukshar's Meeting with Aslam. Their marriage problems start with the discovery of Rukhsar's inability to give birth to a child. Due to this, she asks for help from Nagma and she requests her to marry Aslam for a kid. After the marriage, Nagma's maternal uncle Ajgar Khan & Maternal Aunt conspire, due to which the gap between Aslam & Rukhsar gets widened. After many ups & downs the movie proceeds to an end.