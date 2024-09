Not Available

Beware Pickpocket is a compelling character study, a stylistic heist film and a genre shifting love story set in the city of Toronto. It intimately focuses on a twenty-four-hour period in the life of a mysterious and lascivious pickpocket who has come to Toronto to win back the love of his life -an escort named Charlotte. Problem is he isn't nearly as gifted a con-artist as he believes he is and the love of his life doesn't react kindly to his forced reunion.