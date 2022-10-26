Not Available

Beyond Re-Animator

  • Comedy
  • Horror
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Castelao Productions

Once again tampering with mother nature to disastrous results, Dr. Herbert West continues his research while serving time in a maximum security prison for his previous exploits. West's limited prison-cell experiments are suddenly interrupted by the arrival of a new prison doctor and the brother of the girl who suffered from West's experiments 13 years earlier.

Cast

Jason BarryDr. Howard Phillips
Elsa PatakyLaura Olney
Enrique ArceCabrera
Nico BaixasMoses
Lolo HerreroSergeant Moncho
Raquel GriblerVanessa

View Full Cast >

Images