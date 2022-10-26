Beyond Re-Animator

Once again tampering with mother nature to disastrous results, Dr. Herbert West continues his research while serving time in a maximum security prison for his previous exploits. West's limited prison-cell experiments are suddenly interrupted by the arrival of a new prison doctor and the brother of the girl who suffered from West's experiments 13 years earlier.
|Jason Barry
|Dr. Howard Phillips
|Elsa Pataky
|Laura Olney
|Enrique Arce
|Cabrera
|Nico Baixas
|Moses
|Lolo Herrero
|Sergeant Moncho
|Raquel Gribler
|Vanessa
View Full Cast >