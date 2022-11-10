Not Available

Beyond Silence

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Beyond Silence is about a family and a young girl’s coming of age story. This German film looks into the lives of the deaf and at a story about the love for music. A girl who has always had to translate speech into sign language for her deaf parents yet when her love for playing music grows strong she must decide to continue doing something she cannot share with her parents.

Cast

Sylvie TestudLara
Tatjana TriebLara als Kind
Howie SeagoMartin
Emmanuelle LaboritKai
Sibylle CanonicaClarissa
Matthias HabichGregor

