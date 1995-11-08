Beyond the Clouds

Made of four short tales, linked by a story filmed by Wim Wenders. Taking place in Ferrara, Portofino, Aix en Provence and Paris, each story, which always a woman as the crux of the story, invites to an inner travel, as Antonioni says "towards the true image of that absolute and mysterious reality that nobody will ever see".
|Fanny Ardant
|Patricia
|Chiara Caselli
|La giovane donna
|Irène Jacob
|La futura suora
|Sophie Marceau
|La ragazza parricida
|Vincent Pérez
|Niccolo
|Jean Reno
|Carlo
