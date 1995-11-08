1995

Beyond the Clouds

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 8th, 1995

Studio

Sunshine

Made of four short tales, linked by a story filmed by Wim Wenders. Taking place in Ferrara, Portofino, Aix en Provence and Paris, each story, which always a woman as the crux of the story, invites to an inner travel, as Antonioni says "towards the true image of that absolute and mysterious reality that nobody will ever see".

Cast

Fanny ArdantPatricia
Chiara CaselliLa giovane donna
Irène JacobLa futura suora
Sophie MarceauLa ragazza parricida
Vincent PérezNiccolo
Jean RenoCarlo

