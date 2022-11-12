Beyond the Horizon

Not Available

Summer 1976. Europe is undergoing a relentless heatwave and one of the worst droughts in its history. On his parents' farm, Gus (13) spends his vacation reading comic books, helping his father who has invested his entire savings in a modern battery henhouse, and running free with Mado, the wild child from the village. But slowly around him, his reassuring and familiar universe starts to crack under the heat... His mother, always a tender and gentle presence, begins drifting away, spending more and more time with the mesmerizing Cécile, while his father finds himself alone to fight the ravage of the drought. Witnessing the destruction of his nuclear family, traditional farming and patriarchy, Gus has to grow up fast and quickly leave behind the innocence of his childhood...