Beyond the Valley of the Dolls

A hip and happenin' all girl rock group head to LA to claim lead-singer Kelly's inheritance and make it (and make it) in LA. Soon the girls fall into a morass of drugs and deceit as their recording success soars. It takes several tragedies to make them stop and think... but is it too late?
|Dolly Read
|Kelly McNamara
|Cynthia Myers
|Casey Anderson
|Marcia McBroom
|Petronella Danforth
|John Lazar
|Ronnie Z-Man Barzell
|Michael Blodgett
|Harris Allsworth
|David Gurian
|Harris Allsworth
