1970

Beyond the Valley of the Dolls

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 16th, 1970

Studio

20th Century Fox

A hip and happenin' all girl rock group head to LA to claim lead-singer Kelly's inheritance and make it (and make it) in LA. Soon the girls fall into a morass of drugs and deceit as their recording success soars. It takes several tragedies to make them stop and think... but is it too late?

Cast

Dolly ReadKelly McNamara
Cynthia MyersCasey Anderson
Marcia McBroomPetronella Danforth
John LazarRonnie Z-Man Barzell
Michael BlodgettHarris Allsworth
David GurianHarris Allsworth

