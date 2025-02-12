Bez statusa. Ukraina

Not Available

Russian citizens who rebelled against the authoritarian policy of Moscow are seeking asylum in Ukraine. Are they welcomed here? We follow political refugee from Russia Alexey Vetrov who tries to get refugee status in Ukraine. Despite all the burdens of living with no documents, he works and participates many civil actions. The escape of Nurkhan, a journalist, was forced by her covering the so-called Osh massacre in Kyrgyzstan. Now she and her three teenage daughters are seeking for asylum in Ukraine.