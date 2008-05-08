2008

Bhoothnath

  • Family
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 8th, 2008

Studio

BR Films International

Banku, his mother, Anjali Sharma and father move in to their new house -- the Nath villa, unaware of the fact that the house is inhabited by a ghost. It is learnt the ghost is not too happy with his new housemates. But what the ghost is not prepared for is his unlikely friendship with Banku. Now Banku must uncover the reason why his ghostly friend is stuck and help him to attain salvation.

Cast

Amitabh BachchanBhootnath (Kailash Nath)
Juhi ChawlaAnjali Sharma
Shah Rukh KhanAditya Sharma
Rajpal YadavAnthony
Aman SiddiquiAman "Banku" Sharma
Priyanshu ChatterjeeVijay Nath

View Full Cast >

Images