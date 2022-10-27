Not Available

Bibel Code

  • Adventure
  • Action
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

24 Frames Film

Johanna Bachmann is a young police received an emergency call from his father he believed dead, but to meet him, kill him. Nevertheless, the man gets to give her daughter a bag with various personal items. These will put you on the track of a manuscript that will reveal the secret to interpret the Bible. Vatican Party disagrees with the search performs young as they believe in a God who must punish humanity

Cast

Cosma Shiva HagenJohanna Bachmann
Olivier SitrukSimon Maler
Steffen WinkThadeus
Joachim FuchsbergerPope Innozenz V.
James FaulknerKardinal Emad Rhades
Rolf KaniesAndreas Imhof

