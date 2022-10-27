Bibel Code

Johanna Bachmann is a young police received an emergency call from his father he believed dead, but to meet him, kill him. Nevertheless, the man gets to give her daughter a bag with various personal items. These will put you on the track of a manuscript that will reveal the secret to interpret the Bible. Vatican Party disagrees with the search performs young as they believe in a God who must punish humanity
|Cosma Shiva Hagen
|Johanna Bachmann
|Olivier Sitruk
|Simon Maler
|Steffen Wink
|Thadeus
|Joachim Fuchsberger
|Pope Innozenz V.
|James Faulkner
|Kardinal Emad Rhades
|Rolf Kanies
|Andreas Imhof
View Full Cast >