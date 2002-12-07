Bibi Blocksberg

In order to save some kids who are about to die in a fire, Bibi, the daughter of a prestigious witch, manages to trigger a heavy rain with her powers. The head of all witches gives her an award called "Crystal Ball", reserved for older girls. German adventure film very much in line of Harry Potter, but in female version.
|Katja Riemann
|Barbara Blocksberg
|Ulrich Noethen
|Bernhard Blocksberg
|Corinna Harfouch
|Rabia
|Mareike Lindenmeyer
|Edwina
|Inga Busch
|Karla Kolumna
|Monica Bleibtreu
|Walpurgia
View Full Cast >