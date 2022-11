Not Available

With Miles Peterson enjoying his retirement, Cypher, Biblegirl, and U.N.I.C.E are introduced to their new team member, Josh Carpenter - the new Bibleman! Not to be outdone by a new Bibleman, the Wacky Protestor formulates a plan to not only re-invent himself, but to create a world where there will be no Christians, no churches, no Bibles, and no God! -IMDB