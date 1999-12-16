Richard Martin buys a gift, a new NDR-114 robot. The product is named Andrew by the youngest of the family's children. "Bicentennial Man" follows the life and times of Andrew, a robot purchased as a household appliance programmed to perform menial tasks. As Andrew begins to experience emotions and creative thought, the Martin family soon discovers they don't have an ordinary robot.
|Sam Neill
|Richard Martin
|Embeth Davidtz
|Little Miss
|Oliver Platt
|Rupert Burns
|Kiersten Warren
|Galatea
|Wendy Crewson
|'Ma'am' Martin
|Bradley Whitford
|Lloyd Charney
