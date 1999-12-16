1999

Bicentennial Man

  • Comedy
  • Science Fiction
  • Drama

Release Date

December 16th, 1999

Studio

1492 Pictures

Richard Martin buys a gift, a new NDR-114 robot. The product is named Andrew by the youngest of the family's children. "Bicentennial Man" follows the life and times of Andrew, a robot purchased as a household appliance programmed to perform menial tasks. As Andrew begins to experience emotions and creative thought, the Martin family soon discovers they don't have an ordinary robot.

Cast

Sam NeillRichard Martin
Embeth DavidtzLittle Miss
Oliver PlattRupert Burns
Kiersten WarrenGalatea
Wendy Crewson'Ma'am' Martin
Bradley WhitfordLloyd Charney

