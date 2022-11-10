1949

Bicycle Thieves

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

December 11th, 1949

Studio

Produzioni De Sica

Antonio, an unemployed man in the depressed post-WWII economy of Italy, at last finds a good job hanging up posters, the only requirement for which is that he must have his own bicycle. When Antonio's bicycle is stolen, he and his son are forced to walk the streets of Rome in search of it, or else face ruin.

Cast

Lamberto MaggioraniAntonio Ricci
Enzo StaiolaBruno Ricci
Lianella CarellMaria Ricci
Gino SaltamerendaBaiocco
Vittorio AntonucciThe Thief
Giulio ChiariThe Beggar

