Bicycle Thieves

Antonio, an unemployed man in the depressed post-WWII economy of Italy, at last finds a good job hanging up posters, the only requirement for which is that he must have his own bicycle. When Antonio's bicycle is stolen, he and his son are forced to walk the streets of Rome in search of it, or else face ruin.
|Lamberto Maggiorani
|Antonio Ricci
|Enzo Staiola
|Bruno Ricci
|Lianella Carell
|Maria Ricci
|Gino Saltamerenda
|Baiocco
|Vittorio Antonucci
|The Thief
|Giulio Chiari
|The Beggar
