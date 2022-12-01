Not Available

Elegant Angel presents Big Black Wet Asses! 16 over 2 and 1/2 hours of anal oily ebony booty. Elegant Angel is back with Big Black Wet Asses 16, featuring beautiful ebony butts doused in oil and passionately drilled for your viewing pleasure. Director LT brings back big booty ebony superstar Porsha Carrera getting her big sexy chocolate booty oiled up and fucked! These voluptuous black beauties know how to tease the camera and worship cock. Their glistening bubble butts wiggle and jiggle as they get pounded in their tight pussies and assholes. Do not miss this outstanding edition of the award winning series Big Black Wet Asses. Accept no substitute. All Black & All Anal!!! Featuring Porsha Carrera, Jayden Star, Kokohontas, Ms. London and Bellah Dahl. Enjoy!