Big Breaks

Penny and Sam work for a notoriously mean spirited, selfish, and somewhat abusive big fish Hollywood producer, MJ Siegel. They run a day's worth of outrageous and demoralizing errands for her, and end up turning on one another when Penny's movie idea is stolen, pitched, and sold to MJ by Sam as her own idea. - Written by David Krumholtz
|Joseph Gordon-Levitt
|Todd Sterling
|Amanda Young
|Samantha Keane
|Elizabeth Banks
|Starlet
|Vanessa Britting
|Penny Sullivan
|Jane Lynch
|M.J.
|Lucy Punch
|Alexis
