Not Available

In 2050, artificial intelligence is everywhere. So much so that humanity relies on it to satisfy its every need and every desire - even the most secret and wicked...In a quiet residential area, four domestic robots suddenly decide to take their masters hostage in their own home. Locked together, a not-quite-so-blended family, an intrusive neighbour and her enterprising sex-robot are now forced to put up with each other in an increasingly hysterical atmosphere! While, outside, the Yonyx, the latest generation of androids, are trying to take over.