Big Bug

  • Comedy
  • Science Fiction

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

In 2050, artificial intelligence is everywhere. So much so that humanity relies on it to satisfy its every need and every desire - even the most secret and wicked...In a quiet residential area, four domestic robots suddenly decide to take their masters hostage in their own home. Locked together, a not-quite-so-blended family, an intrusive neighbour and her enterprising sex-robot are now forced to put up with each other in an increasingly hysterical atmosphere! While, outside, the Yonyx, the latest generation of androids, are trying to take over.

Cast

Claire Chust
Elsa Zylberstein
Alban Lenoir
Manu Payet
Isabelle Nanty
Claude PerronMonique

