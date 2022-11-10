1988

Big Business

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 9th, 1988

Studio

Touchstone Pictures

In the 1940s in the small town of Jupiter Hollow, two sets of identical twins are born in the same hospital on the same night. One set to a poor local family and the other to a rich family just passing through. The dizzy nurse on duty accidentally mixes the twins unbeknown to the parents. Our story flashes forward to the 1980s where the mismatched sets of twins are about to cross paths.

Cast

Lily TomlinRose Ratliff / Rose Shelton
Fred WardRoone Dimmick
Edward HerrmannGraham Sherbourne
Michele PlacidoFabio Alberici
Daniel GerrollChuck
Barry PrimusMichael

