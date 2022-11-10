Big Business

In the 1940s in the small town of Jupiter Hollow, two sets of identical twins are born in the same hospital on the same night. One set to a poor local family and the other to a rich family just passing through. The dizzy nurse on duty accidentally mixes the twins unbeknown to the parents. Our story flashes forward to the 1980s where the mismatched sets of twins are about to cross paths.
|Lily Tomlin
|Rose Ratliff / Rose Shelton
|Fred Ward
|Roone Dimmick
|Edward Herrmann
|Graham Sherbourne
|Michele Placido
|Fabio Alberici
|Daniel Gerroll
|Chuck
|Barry Primus
|Michael
View Full Cast >