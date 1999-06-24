Layla Maloney is fed up with boyfriend Sonny Koufax's perpetual loafing, so when 5-year-old Julian is left on Sonny's doorstep, he assumes a fatherly role to prove he's responsible and to win Layla's love. Trouble is, Sonny has grown attached to the kid, who's really the son of his out-of-town roommate.
|Joey Lauren Adams
|Layla Maloney
|Kristy Swanson
|Vanessa
|Cole Sprouse
|Julian 'Frankenstien' McGrath
|Jon Stewart
|Kevin Gerrity
|Leslie Mann
|Corinne Maloney
|Allen Covert
|Phil D'Amato
View Full Cast >