1999

Big Daddy

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 24th, 1999

Studio

Columbia Pictures

Layla Maloney is fed up with boyfriend Sonny Koufax's perpetual loafing, so when 5-year-old Julian is left on Sonny's doorstep, he assumes a fatherly role to prove he's responsible and to win Layla's love. Trouble is, Sonny has grown attached to the kid, who's really the son of his out-of-town roommate.

Cast

Joey Lauren AdamsLayla Maloney
Kristy SwansonVanessa
Cole SprouseJulian 'Frankenstien' McGrath
Jon StewartKevin Gerrity
Leslie MannCorinne Maloney
Allen CovertPhil D'Amato

View Full Cast >

Images