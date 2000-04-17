Big Eden is a tiny fictional town in northwestern Montana, as Preston Sturges or Frank Capra might have envisioned it. Timber and Cowboy country. This is the story of Henry Hart, a successful New York Artist, who returns to the town of his childhood to care for the ailing grandfather who raised him. Back in Big Eden, Henry must come to terms with his relationship to Dean Stewart, his best friend.
|Eric Schweig
|Pike Dexter
|Tim DeKay
|Dean Stewart
|Louise Fletcher
|Grace Cornwell
|Nan Martin
|Widow Thayer
|O'Neal Compton
|Jim Soams
|George Coe
|Sam Hart
View Full Cast >