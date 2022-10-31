Not Available

A film about a Swedish aborigin on a journey in search of his roots. Produced by Nordisk Film och TV in cooperation with SVT, Dokumentär, Håkan Berthas och Hanna Heilborn (Story). Mike was born in Cherbourg, Australia, a former reservation for indigenous australians. Just a couple of days old he’s adopted by a swedish couple living in the country. When the film starts Mike has no family left, he is 21 years old and stays at his best friends home in Northern Sweden, dreaming of becoming a rap-artist. One day he gets a phone call. It’s a woman saying she’s his biological mum in Australia…. From there we follow Mike during three crucial years, on a journey that will change his life forever.