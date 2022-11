Not Available

Tommy's friend cancels on him last minute on his way to a costume party, so he sends sexy Alexis Fawx to go in his place as a favor. Once Tommy lays eyes on her, there is no going back. Danica is dog sitting for Manuel who decides to come home early after a bad day at work. He starts falling on her chest, and its not long before they start hooking up... and more! Don't miss the 7th installments of everyone's fantasy series.