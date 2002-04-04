2002

Big Trouble

  • Action
  • Comedy
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 4th, 2002

Studio

Touchstone Pictures

Based on Pulitzer Prize-winning humorist Dave Barry's best-selling first novel, "Big Trouble" tells the story of how a mysterious suitcase brings together, and changes, the lives of a divorced dad, an unhappy housewife, two hitmen, a pair of street thugs, two love struck teens, two FBI men and a psychedelic toad.

Cast

Rene RussoAnna Herk
Patrick WarburtonOfficer Walter Kramitz
Ben FosterMatt Arnold
Zooey DeschanelJenny Herk
Stanley TucciArthur Herk
Tom SizemoreSnake Dupree

View Full Cast >

Images