Based on Pulitzer Prize-winning humorist Dave Barry's best-selling first novel, "Big Trouble" tells the story of how a mysterious suitcase brings together, and changes, the lives of a divorced dad, an unhappy housewife, two hitmen, a pair of street thugs, two love struck teens, two FBI men and a psychedelic toad.
|Rene Russo
|Anna Herk
|Patrick Warburton
|Officer Walter Kramitz
|Ben Foster
|Matt Arnold
|Zooey Deschanel
|Jenny Herk
|Stanley Tucci
|Arthur Herk
|Tom Sizemore
|Snake Dupree
View Full Cast >