1986

Big Trouble in Little China

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

May 29th, 1986

Studio

TAFT Entertainment Pictures

When trucker Jack Burton agreed to take his friend Wang Chi to pick up his fiancee at the airport, he never expected to get involved in a supernatural battle between good and evil. Wang's fiancee has emerald green eyes, which make her a perfect target for an immortal sorcerer named Lo Pan and his three invincible cronies. Lo Pan must marry a girl with green eyes so he can regain his physical form.

Cast

Kurt RussellJack Burton
Kim CattrallGracie Law
Dennis DunWang Chi
James HongLo Pan
Victor WongEgg Shen
Kate BurtonMargo

Images

