Big Trouble in Little China

When trucker Jack Burton agreed to take his friend Wang Chi to pick up his fiancee at the airport, he never expected to get involved in a supernatural battle between good and evil. Wang's fiancee has emerald green eyes, which make her a perfect target for an immortal sorcerer named Lo Pan and his three invincible cronies. Lo Pan must marry a girl with green eyes so he can regain his physical form.
|Kurt Russell
|Jack Burton
|Kim Cattrall
|Gracie Law
|Dennis Dun
|Wang Chi
|James Hong
|Lo Pan
|Victor Wong
|Egg Shen
|Kate Burton
|Margo
